Man wanted for attempting to sexually assault 53 year old woman

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Detectives are looking for the suspect that assaulted a woman while she was standing at a bus stop on Riggs Avenue in West Baltimore.

On March 16, at around 2:30 p.m., a 53 year old woman was standing at a bus stop in the 1600 block of Riggs Avenue when she was approached by an unknown suspect. The suspect threatened and attempted to sexually assault her, but she was able to fight him off before he fled the location.

Detectives from the Special Investigation Section are attempting to identify the man seen in this sketch. If you have any information, please call (410) 396-2076 or call the Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.