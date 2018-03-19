Man suffers gunshot wound to the leg after shooting in Southwest Baltimore

WMAR Staff
8:05 PM, Mar 18, 2018
3 hours ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - Officials are investigating a reported shooting that happened on the 300 block of South Franklintown Road Sunday afternoon.

At the scene, officers found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. 

Detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top