Man suffers gunshot wound to the leg after shooting in Southwest Baltimore
WMAR Staff
8:05 PM, Mar 18, 2018
BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - Officials are investigating a reported shooting that happened on the 300 block of South Franklintown Road Sunday afternoon.
At the scene, officers found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.
Detectives are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.