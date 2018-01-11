Man shot when he was 19-years-old dies 8 years later

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - A man that was shot in Baltimore when he was 19-years-old died last week.

Police say Tavon Harrington was shot in the 1400 block of May Court back in March of 2010. He died from his injuries on January 5, 2018.

The Washington DC Medical examiners officer has ruled that Harrington's death was a homicide.

58-year-old Ronald Books Sr. was arrested a day after the shooting took place and is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Harrington would be turning 27-years-old at the end of this month.