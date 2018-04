BALTIMORE (WMAR) - A 27-year-old man is dead following an afternoon shooting in West Baltimore.

At 2:45 p.m., police responded to the 1600 block of Moreland Avenue, where they located the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the body.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 41-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.