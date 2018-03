BALTIMORE (WMAR) - A man walked into an area hospital Wednesday, with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Baltimore Police responded at 1:46 p.m, and located the 20-year-old victim.

Detectives are working to determine where the incident occurred. The victim is uncooperative at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.