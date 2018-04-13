Man shot on N. Stricker Street

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Patrol officers from the Western District of the Baltimore Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on the 300 block of North Stricker Street, Friday morning.

Once there, officers found a 39-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest and leg. He was transported to an area hospital.

Early investigations reveal that while exiting his car, the victim was shot by an unidentified suspect.

Anyone with any information about the shooting can contact police at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-Lockup.