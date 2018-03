BALTIMORE, Md. -

A 38-year-old man was shot to death while sitting inside a car in northwest Baltimore. Police say officers were called to the 3900 block of N. Hilton Rd just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday where they found the victim who had already died from his injuries.

He has been identified as 38-year-old Damon Hall of the same block. Police are asking anyone who may have information to call them at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip 443-902-4824.