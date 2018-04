BALTIMORE (WMAR) - A man is hospitalized after being shot Wednesday evening in Southwest Baltimore.

Officers responded just before 9 p.m. to the unit block of N. Ellamont Street, where they located the 25-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.