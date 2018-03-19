Man shot in leg in south Baltimore Sunday

Partly Cloudy
Baltimore Police responded to multiple non-fatal shootings on Sunday including one just after 11 p.m. in south Baltimore.
Police were called after a 25-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 1500 block of Spruce St. His injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.
Anyone who may have information should call police at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers 1-866-7lockup.
