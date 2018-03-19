Man shot in leg in south Baltimore Sunday

WMAR Staff
10:48 AM, Mar 19, 2018
11:54 AM, Mar 19, 2018

Close-Up Of Blue Siren On Police Car At Night

Jaromir Chalabala / EyeEm
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BALTIMORE, Md. -

Baltimore Police responded to multiple non-fatal shootings on Sunday including one just after 11 p.m. in south Baltimore.

Police were called after a 25-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 1500 block of Spruce St. His injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

Anyone who may have information should call police at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers 1-866-7lockup.

RELATED: Police investigating two separate shootings reported in Baltimore 

Man suffers gunshot wound to the leg after shooting in Southwest Baltimore

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top