BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - Baltimore Police was dispatched to a reported shooting on the 2500 block of East Monument Street Monday morning around 9:30 a.m.

According to officers, at the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. They say the man was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.