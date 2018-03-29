Man shot, dies shortly after arriving at hospital

WMAR Staff
BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Police say a man who was shot multiple times died shortly after arriving at Shock Trauma Wednesday night. 

Officers were called to the 1700 block of North Payson Street around 10:00 p.m. after reports of a shooting. When they got to the scene they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. 

Medics took him to Shock Trauma where he died.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  You can also submit a tip by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile APP to your smartphone or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

