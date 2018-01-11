Man dead, shot outside of Family Dollar on East Coldspring Lane

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - Baltimore Police arrived at the scene of a reported shooting on the 1400 block of East Coldspring Lane.

Police say they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. They say medics arrived at the scene and transported the victim to Johns Hopkins Hospital for his injuries.

According to investigators, the man was shot by an unknown person while leaving the store Wednesday evening.

Officials say he was later pronounced dead by hospital personnel.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department Homicide Section, at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or text tips and video 443-902-4824.