Man shot before being hit by bus in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. -

A man was shot multiple times before being involved in an accident with a bus in southwest Baltimore.

Police say there were called to the 900 block of Poplar Grove St at 7:45 p.m. Sunday for an accident involving a bus and someone on a scooter. They found the man who had various injuries from a crash but also multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police are investigating; they believe the shooting occurred earlier in the day in the 2900 block of Belmont Ave.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip 443-902-4824.