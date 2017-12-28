Man dead after shooting on North Hilton Street

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - Baltimore Police arrived at the scene of a reported shooting Wednesday evening at the 200 block North Hilton Street.

At the scene, police say they found a man with a gunshot wound to his back. They say the man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

Investigators say they believe the man was shot in the 200 block of Monastery Ave.

Detectives are investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.