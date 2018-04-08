Man shot and killed in west Baltimore

A 28-year-old man was shot and killed in west Baltimore just before midnight Saturday. Baltimore Police say officers were called to the 1900 block of Edmondson Ave for the shooting where they found the man with gunshot wounds to his head. He was rushed to an area hospital but died from his injuries.

Police believe he was leaving a bar when he was approached by someone who shot him several times before fleeing.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.