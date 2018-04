BALTIMORE, Md. -

42-year-old Rudolph Pritchett was fatally shot early Monday in northeast Baltimore. Police say officers were called just after 3:30 a.m. to the 5700 block of Moravia Rd for a man lying in the street.

The man was rushed to an area hospital with a gunshot wound in his back; he later died at the hospital.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call police.