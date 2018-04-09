Man leaves bar, shot multiple times in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WMAR) -

Baltimore Police say they’ve identified several people that could be tied to a fatal shooting that happened Saturday.

According to investigators, the shooting started because of an argument.

In a twisted case of irony, a spray-painted sign calling the corner of Edmondson Avenue and North Monroe Street a ‘No Shoot Zone’ now mirrors a light pole wrapped with Mylar balloons.

The makeshift memorial marks yet another homicide in the city --- this time in Baltimore’s west side.

RELATED: Man shot and killed in West Baltimore

“We know there was some type of verbal altercation. We don’t know what it was about. We know that when the victim left the bar, he was then shot and, unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the scene,” Capt. Jarron Jackson said.

Jackson says whatever happened Saturday night on the block didn’t start there, but that’s where it ended.

The balloons are right outside of Dot Neal’s Uptowne Bar in remembrance of 28-year-old who shot and killed there.

Monday, a police squad car sat right outside.

“Luckily, we were able to find video surveillance of these individuals. Again, they’re persons of interest and we believe they have information that can help us close this case,” Jackson said.

Surveillance photos captured what Baltimore Police can only hope are ‘key players’ in this investigation.

Officers say they’ve identified four people who may know who pulled the trigger and why.