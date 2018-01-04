Man hit, killed by car while walking on Baltimore sidewalk

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Police are looking for the person who hit and killed a man walking on the sidewalk.

Police say Phillip Muriel was walking in the 6300 block of Boston street when he was hit by a car. Investigators believe someone driving a white or gold four-door sedan was traveling westbound when they drove onto the sidewalk and hit Muriel.

Muriel was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or driver is asked to call detectives from the Baltimore Police CRASH Team at 410-396-2606. You can also contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. Callers can remain anonymous.