BALTIMORE (WMAR) - A 28-year-old man is found shot inside a vehicle.

At 6:19 p.m. Sunday, Baltimore Police responded to the 900 block of E. Madison for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, the victim was located with gunshot wounds to the thigh and torso. He was transported to an area hospital.

Investigators located a crime scene in the 800 block of Harford Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-867-7Lockup.