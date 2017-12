BALTIMORE, Md. -

Baltimore Police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was found dead in an alley after being shot around 11 a.m. Saturday. Officers say they responded to the 600 block of N. Dukeland St after receiving several well-being calls.

The man was pronounced dead on scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating this murder and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or text a tip to (443) 902-4824.