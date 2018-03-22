Man found dead in South Baltimore residence; high CO levels present

WMAR Staff
2:47 PM, Mar 22, 2018

Baltimore Police

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Police are investigating the death of a man that was found in a South Baltimore home.

On Thursday, at around 10:30 a.m., police arrived at a residence in the 900 block of South Highland Avenue for a wellness check. Upon entering the home, they located an unresponsive man and, at approximately 10:50 a.m., pronounced him dead at the scene.

Although officers found very high levels of carbon monoxide within the residence, the actual cause of death is still unknown. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top