Man found dead in South Baltimore residence; high CO levels present

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Police are investigating the death of a man that was found in a South Baltimore home.

On Thursday, at around 10:30 a.m., police arrived at a residence in the 900 block of South Highland Avenue for a wellness check. Upon entering the home, they located an unresponsive man and, at approximately 10:50 a.m., pronounced him dead at the scene.

Although officers found very high levels of carbon monoxide within the residence, the actual cause of death is still unknown.