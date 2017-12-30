Man fleeing from cops arrested after hitting car

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - A man fleeing from the cops was arrested after he got into a car crash and ran away.

Police say they tried to pull over Andreas Richardson Jr. for a traffic violation in the 1400 block of N. Monroe Street. Richardson initially started to pull over but drove away.

A short time later, police say Richardson hit a car in the 2500 block of Edmondson Ave and was arrested while he was trying to run away.

Officers found a loaded gun on Richardson and a handgun as well as drugs in his car. Richardson was taken to the hospital for injuries he sustained in the crash but was released and taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility.

Richardson is charged with gun, drugs, and traffic violations.