BALTIMORE, Md. -

A 28-year-old man died after being shot in the head and back Sunday afternoon in northwest Baltimore.

Police were called to the scene in the 5300 block of Denmore Ave at 3:30pm where they found the victim who had already died.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip 443-902-4824.