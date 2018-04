BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - In 2015, 25-year-old Mohammed Amir was shot in the neck on the 1600 block of East 25th Street.

Officials say Amir later died after developing pneumonia.

Homicide detectives were notified on Thursday that the case was ruled a homicide because of the injuries Amir suffered from the shooting.

The case remains open and detectives are investigating the incident.