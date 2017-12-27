Man dies after being shot in car in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Police are investigating a homicide where a man was found shot inside of a car Tuesday night.

They were called to the 38th Street at Old York Road for a report of a shooting. When they in the area they found a car in the 3700 block of Ellersie with heavy damage to the front. Officers found an unresponsive man suffering from gunshot wounds inside.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a top to 443-902-4824.