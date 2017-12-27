Man dies 22 years after being shot in the head

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - A man that was shot in 1995 died from his injuries, and police say they are investigating it as a homicide.

William Wallace was shot in the head on June 15, 1995, while in the 800 block of Durham Street. Back in September, police say they found Wallace unresponsive in the 900 block of Pennsylvania Ave. They say he had a seizure.

Wallace was pronounced dead at the hospital. Recently an autopsy was completed and it showed the cause of death was due to the injuries he suffered back in 1995.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a top to 443-902-4824.