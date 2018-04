BALTIMORE (WMAR) - A man is in critical condition after police say he was shot while walking down Laurel Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Police found the 39-year-old man sitting on a curb suffering from gunshot wounds just before six in the morning. When police found the man he was alert and able to speak.

He was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical, but stable, condition.

Investigations indicate that the man was walking down Laurel Ave when he heard loud pops and realized he had been shot.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.