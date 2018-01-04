Man dead after shooting on Linden Avenue

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - Baltimore Police reported to a shooting on the 2000 block of Linden Avenue on Wednesday evening.

Police say at the scene they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the body.

Officials report that the man was later sent to the hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip to 443-902-4824.