Man arrested with loaded handgun and drugs

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Officers located and arrested a man with a loaded handgun.

On Monday, at around 8 p.m., officers from the Eastern District Action Team arrested 26-year-old Patrick Harris in the 1000 block of Billie Holiday Court. They confiscated a loaded handgun and drugs.

Harris was in violation for being in possession of a handgun and he was transported to the Central Booking and Intake Facility.