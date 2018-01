BALTIMORE - Baltimore police arrested a man in connection with the murder of a popular musician outside the Tattoo Museum in Fells Point.

Michael Bailey faces first and second degree murder charges in the death of Jim Forrester in December. Forrester worked as a body piercer at the museum.

RELATED: Police release suspect video in musician murder

According to police, Forrester was on the phone with his wife when two men approached him, assaulted him and shot him. The 43-year-old later died at the hospital.

Police are still searching for a second suspect in the case.