Man arrested for illegally possessing guns and drugs

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Police arrested Peter Martin, 31, for being in possession of some illegal items.

On Wednesday, officers assigned to the Northwest District Action Team were conducting an investigation into recent violence in the community when they ended up issuing a search warrant at a home in the 5200 block of Cuthbert Avenue.

Upon searching the home, a shotgun, ammunition and drugs were found, which is what led to Martin, who is prohibited from legally having a gun, being arrested at the scene. He was transported to the Central Booking and Intake Facility.