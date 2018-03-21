Man arrested for drugs after a brief chase with officers

WMAR Staff
9:53 PM, Mar 20, 2018

Picture of drugs seized from Troy Robinson. (Courtesy: Baltimore Police)

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - Baltimore Police arrested 25-year-old Troy Robinson after they found cocaine and marijuana in his vehicle Monday afternoon.

Officers say they attempted to pull Robinson over at the intersection of Rosewood and Longwood Street for a traffic violation when he refused to stop and fled.

They say they later found the car he was in on the 3100 block of Normount Ave and immediately arrested him.

Robinson has been taken to the Central Booking and Intake Facility. 

