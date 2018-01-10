Man arrested during gun, drug raid

Jeff Herman
2:01 PM, Jan 10, 2018

Monie Hawks

Baltimore Police Dept.
Baltimore Police Dept.
BALTIMORE - Baltimore police arrested a 27-year-old man during a raid in North Baltimore on Tuesday.

Officers executed a search and seizure warrant at a home in the 600 block of Springfield Avenue near Old York Road. They seized a loaded handgun, what they believe to be cocaine and $435 in U.S. currency.

Monie Hawks, who lived at the home, was arrested. According to police, he was the target of the investigation. They say Hawks is prohibited from owning a firearm. He was taken to Central Booking and charged with handgun and drug violations.

