Man arrested after murder near Druid Hill Park

WMAR Staff
10:31 AM, Apr 10, 2018

Santos Stanfield-Martin

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - A 23-year-old man was arrested after police say he shot and killed another man. 

On April 6, police were called to the 3400 block of Hilldale Place after a reported shooting. When they got to the address they found that two men had been shot. 

Santos Stanfield-Martin was arrested for murder in connection with that shooting. Police say the two men were fighting when the shooting occurred. 

Stanfield-Martin has been charged with First and Second-Degree Murder, as well as assault, handgun violations, and reckless endangerment. 

