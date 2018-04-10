Man arrested after murder near Druid Hill Park

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - A 23-year-old man was arrested after police say he shot and killed another man.

On April 6, police were called to the 3400 block of Hilldale Place after a reported shooting. When they got to the address they found that two men had been shot.

RELATED: Two shot, one dead near Druid Hill Park early Thursday

Santos Stanfield-Martin was arrested for murder in connection with that shooting. Police say the two men were fighting when the shooting occurred.

Stanfield-Martin has been charged with First and Second-Degree Murder, as well as assault, handgun violations, and reckless endangerment.