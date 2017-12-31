Man arrested after fleeing traffic stop

BALTIMORE, Md -

Baltimore Police say a man was arrested after fleeing from police when they initiated a traffic stop on Friday. During a joint initiative in northwest Baltimore involving police, state troopers and Maryland Transportation Authority Police officers, officers tried to pull over the driver of a Nissan Altima in the 5800 block of Wabash Ave but he refused to stop.

Shortly after, Baltimore Police officers observed the car in the 3200 block of Powhatan Ave at which time they were able to arrested 27-year-old Frank Pulliam.

In addition, a loaded handgun and drugs were found in his car. Pulliam was taken to Central Booking and has been charged with gun, drug and traffic related violations.