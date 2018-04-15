Man and woman shot and killed in southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. -

A 65-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were both shot and killed in southwest Baltimore just before midnight Saturday. Police say officers responded to the scene around 11:27 p.m. in the 3900 block of W. Mulberry St for shots fired. Both victims were rushed to an area hospital but died from their injuries.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip 443-902-4824.