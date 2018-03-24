Majority of 284 cases impacted by GTTF will be dropped

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby says her office has completed the review of 284 cases impacted by the indictment of the 8 officers in the gun trace task force.

Only 4 of those will be prosecuted while the majority will be dropped.

Mosby also said that given the testimony from the GTTF trial, there may be thousands of more cases her staff will now have to re-examine.

Ms. Mosby is running for a second term to be the city's State's Attorney.

Critics say Mosby knew about the reputations of these officers before they were indicted and did nothing.

Defense Attorney Ivan Bates who is running against Mosby says internal memos prove she and her staff knew about the reputation Jemell Rayam, Wayne Jenkins, and the rest, but Mosby did nothing to stop those cases from going forward.