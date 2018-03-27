Kittens tied up in plastic bag, dumped in southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WMAR) -

Someone found a litter of kittens stuffed inside a grocery bag in southeast Baltimore.

Those who work at animal shelters refer to this time of year as the start of ‘kitten season,’ – a stretch where hundreds of litters of kittens are dumped and discovered.

Thankfully, someone found the cats a temporary home.

Considering how busy Broadway near Fayette Street is, finding a plastic bag with life inside was a matter of being in the right place at the right time.

“The kittens are not actually in terrible condition. They were only a few days old, which is a really critical time. So, every minute counts,” Bailey Deacon, the director of communications at BARCS, said.

She says the man, who happened to be working in the area, brought them a surprise – a bag filled with kittens.

“Even just a few more minutes outside, without human intervention, they probably wouldn’t have made it,” Deacon said.

With that quick action, a foster family stepped in – bringing the ‘Weebles’ kitten family back to good health.

But Deacon says the kitty dump is pretty common – it’s happened nearly 1,000 times in the last year.

“If you see outdoor cats, BARCS has a community can program where we will come out, trap the cats, spay and neuter them, and bring them back to the site. That’s what’s helping us cut down on the number of unwanted litters of kittens,” Deacon said.

But the goal here is to get these kittens back on their feet, and into a loving home.