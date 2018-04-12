Independent Review Board to Investigate Death of Det. Suiter

WMAR ( Baltimore) -

As the Baltimore City Police Department continues to seek answers in the death of Detective Sean Suiter, an independent review board has been established. Baltimore’s Police Commissioner, Darryl De Sousa introduced some of the members of the board to the media on Thursday.

The Independent Review Board has three goals. They are charged with first conducting an independent review of the incident that occurred on November 15, 2017 that resulted in the death of the late Detective Sean Suiter. Next, they will conduct an independent review of Baltimore Police Department’s investigation of the incident, specifically crime scene investigation, security around the Harlem Park area, and police community relations . Lastly, the IRB will review current policies and procedures and identify best practices and policies for the police department.

All panel members of the IRB have decades of experience and are considered experts in their field. Panel members include James “ CHIPS” Stewart, James “Chip” Coldren, Gary T. Childs, Rick Fuentes, Peter Modafferi, Charlie Scheeler and Marvin Syndor.

The panel plans to take the next six months to conduct their investigation. Commissioner De Sousa says that the findings of the review board will be shared with public. “The community wants the same answers as we want internally “.

Homicide detectives will continue to work the case while the IRB does its own investigation. The review board will begin their work next week. The police Department will spend about $150,000 to cover the cost to fund the independent review board.