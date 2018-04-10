Gunman gets life plus 51 years for public execution

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - A Baltimore city jury convicted Carrington Sturgis and Frank Barnett for their roles in the 2016 murder of William Johnson.

Sturgis was found guilty of first degree murder, using a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence, wearing, carrying or transporting a handgun, being a felon in possession of a handgun, and conspiracy to wear, carry or transport a handgun. He will serve a life sentence plus an additional 51 years. Barnett was found guilty of wearing, carrying or transporting a handgun, being a felon in possession of a handgun, and conspiracy to wear, carry or transport a handgun. He will serve 18 years in prison.

The case stems from a shooting on July 10, 2016. At approximately 6:30 a.m. officers responded to a call at a residence in the 600 block of East Patapsco Ave. for a report of a deceased man inside the home. There they located Johnson in the living room suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was declared dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police Barnett and Sturgis entered Johnson's home demanding money, to which Johnson said he didn't have "the money," but could pay them later. Barnett then began hitting Johnson with a gun, while Sturgis beat him with fists. After unsuccessfully trying to demand money again, Sturgis shot Johnson in the head, then fled the scene. Barnett demanded a witness drive him from the location. Witnesses contacted police from a local business and flagged down patrol units.

“Although a life was lost, the public was able to deliver justice to the victim’s family by coming forward,” said State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. “Those courageous individuals who witnessed this horrific attack have earned my deepest respect and appreciation for standing up to these cowards. Driving down crime requires us all to band together and prove to violent actors in Baltimore that they are outnumbered by the residents of this City who want to live in peace and harmony.”