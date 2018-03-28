Gang member gets 31+ years for murder of witness

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - A United States District Judge has sentenced a gang member to over three decades in prison for the murder of a witness.

On Tuesday, the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland announced 25-year-old Wesley Jamal Brown, of Baltimore will spend the next 31 and a half years behind bars.

Officials say Brown admitted to the May 2, 2013 murder of Moses Malone, who was a witness and victim in a robbery and shooting case against Brown's half brother, Norman Handy.

It was April 19, 2013 when Malone identified Handy to investigators as the suspect, who robbed and shot him. Brown told authorities he killed Malone to prevent him from testifying against Handy.

Additionally, Brown stated on May 12, 2013, he agreed to sell the .22 caliber handgun used to kill Malone to an associate for $250.

According to court documents, Brown also participated in a racketeering enterprise known as the Black Guerilla Family's Greenmount Avenue Regime. Between 2005 and September 2017, Brown and other 'BGF' members agreed to engage in various felony crimes.

Eight additional BGF members have either been convicted or pled guilty as result of the federal probe led by the ATF Baltimore Field Division in partnership with the FBI Baltimore Field Office, and Baltimore Police Department.