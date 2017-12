Funeral announced for Morgan State student shot and killed

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - The funeral arrangements for 19-year-old Jonathan Tobash have been announced.

RELATED: Family of murdered Morgan State University student speak out

It will be held on Saturday, December 30 at Huber Memorial Life Center in Baltimore. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until 11:00 am and the service will follow after that.

An interment will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery on Saturday, December 30 immediately following service.

ALSO READ: Police searching for suspects involved in death of Morgan State student