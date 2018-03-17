Former Baltimore DOT worker pleads guilty to thousands in bribery

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - A former Baltimore City Department of Transportation supervisor has plead guilty to federal bribery and extortion charges.

Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland, Steven Schenning announced the charges Friday, against 50-year-old Daryl Christopher Wade.

According to the plea agreement, Wade accepted multiple cash payments in exchange for claiming he had the ability to waive Baltimore Department of Transportation fines as it relates to street cuts.

Companies awarded road construction contracts within the city, are required to obtain street cut permits. The permits are valid for 120 days. Upon expiration, DOT assesses a $50.00 daily fine.

From January through March 2016, Wade and co-defendant Jerome Walter Stephens, extorted and/or attempted to extort thousands from at least three businesses working on road projects in Baltimore.

Wade faces up to 20 years behind bars for his crimes.