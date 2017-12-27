FBI says they won't take lead on Detective Suiter's death investigation

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Baltimore Police says the FBI will not take the lead in the Detective Sean Suiter death investigation.

Police made the announcement in a press conference on Wednesday. This decision comes almost a month after police asked the FBI to take over.

Commissioner Davis said he met with a member of the FBI on Tuesday and was handed a letter saying they will not take over the investigation. The FBI says they will help out, but they will not take the lead.

Here is the letter the FBI gave Commissioner Davis saying they will not take the lead on the Detective Suiter death investigation

"I took the unusual step to ask the FBI to lead this investigation primarily because of the extraordinary circumstances associated with the death of Detective Suiter. Primarily, the fact that he was set to testify as a witness the very next day in federal court regarding an ongoing corruption investigation lead by the FBI," said Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis in a press conference Wednesday.

The FBI said in the letter that they will still contribute their $25,000 to the reward offered for any information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Commissioner Davis continued to say he believes in his department and that they have been investigating homicides for a long time, but he will not turn down any help that comes their way.

Commissioner Davis says he's not necessarily disappointed. FBI found no conspiracy that Suiter was murdered by someone involved in the ongoing FBI police corruption case. He's grateful FBI considered this investigation

He also talked about how he does not believe a police officer or someone who worked at the department was involved in Suiter's death. Davis says if the FBI believed it was an inside job, they would most likely take the case.