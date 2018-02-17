Family of Korryn Gaines awarded $37 million in wrongful shooting

WMAR Staff
4:24 PM, Feb 16, 2018
11:11 PM, Feb 16, 2018

A jury awarded the family of Korryn Gaines with $37 million for her wrongful shooting in Randallstown.

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - The family of Korryn Gaines, a woman who was shot by Baltimore County Police during a six-hour standoff in Randallstown was awarded $37 million for her death and wrongful shooting by officers.

Jurors say Baltimore County officer Royce Ruby did not act reasonably in the shooting that killed Gaines and wounded her son Kodi in August of 2016.

 

Baltimore County Attorney Mike Field issued the following statement regarding the jury's verdict:

"A mother died, a child was unintentionally injured, and police officers were placed in mortal danger. By any account, this was a tragic situation. The County is disappointed with the verdict and is reviewing all of its options, including an appeal." 

