Family of Korryn Gaines awarded $37 million in wrongful shooting

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - The family of Korryn Gaines, a woman who was shot by Baltimore County Police during a six-hour standoff in Randallstown was awarded $37 million for her death and wrongful shooting by officers.

Jurors say Baltimore County officer Royce Ruby did not act reasonably in the shooting that killed Gaines and wounded her son Kodi in August of 2016.

A jury has awarded more than $37M to family of Korryn Gaines. Rhonda Dormeus, Gaines’ mother emotionally addressed the media moments ago. @ABC2NEWS pic.twitter.com/kZ2pzEscBh — Nadia Singh (@NadiaSinghNews) February 16, 2018

Baltimore County Attorney Mike Field issued the following statement regarding the jury's verdict: