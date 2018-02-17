Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 10:17AM EST expiring February 18 at 2:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, York
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 2:30AM EST expiring February 18 at 2:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill, York
Family of Korryn Gaines awarded $37 million in wrongful shooting
WMAR Staff
4:24 PM, Feb 16, 2018
11:11 PM, Feb 16, 2018
Share Article
BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - The family of Korryn Gaines, a woman who was shot by Baltimore County Police during a six-hour standoff in Randallstown was awarded $37 million for her death and wrongful shooting by officers.
Baltimore County Attorney Mike Field issued the following statement regarding the jury's verdict:
"A mother died, a child was unintentionally injured, and police officers were placed in mortal danger. By any account, this was a tragic situation. The County is disappointed with the verdict and is reviewing all of its options, including an appeal."