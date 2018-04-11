Eastern District Warrant leads to gun and drug arrest

11:40 AM, Apr 11, 2018
2 hours ago

(BALTIMORE) WMAR - While executing a warrant in the 3700 block of East Northern Parkway, Monday, a Baltimore Police Department Northeast District Action Team arrested Tayvon Branch, 25, of the same address.

Officers seized two loaded handguns and suspected cocaine in the search. Branch was taken to Central Booking Intake Facility after being charged with handgun and controlled dangerous substance violations. 

