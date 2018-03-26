Driver who struck pedestrian charged with attempted murder

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - A driver who struck a pedestrian last week has been charged with attempted murder.

On Monday, Baltimore Police announced the arrest of 50-year-old Christopher Donnie Smith.

Related: Last Friday, at around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the scene of a crash in the 500 block of E. Fayette Street. Upon their arrival, police discovered a minivan had struck a 52-year-old pedestrian. The driver, later identified as Smith, remained on scene.

It was revealed Smith and the pedestrian were both in court earlier that day. Investigators were attempting to determine if Smith intentionally struck the pedestrian with the minivan.

Smith now faces a slew of charges including attempted first and second degree murder, first and second degree assault, reckless endangerment and malicious destruction of property. He was transported to Central Booking and Intake Facility.

The victim remains hospitalized.