Double shooting reported, one man shot in butt

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Police are investigating a double shooting where a man was reportedly shot in the butt early Tuesday morning.

Just after 5 a.m., police were called to a city hospital after a man walked in seeking treatment for a gunshot wound. The 25-year-old man said he was walking near the intersection of McClean Boulevard a Westfield Avenue when he heard gunfire. He said he was shot in the butt while running away.

Moments after the man walked into the hospital, police received a report about a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the torso. Due to the man's injuries, police have not yet interviewed him but they believe he was shot in the same area as the other man.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit a tip by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile APP on your smartphone.