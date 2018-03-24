Double shooting reported in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - One person is in critical condition after a reported shooting in Southwest Baltimore on Saturday afternoon.

Two people were reportedly shot at the corner of Edmondson and Allendale just before 5 p.m. When police got to the scene they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest and another person shot in the neck.

Both were taken to the hospital and the second person is listed in critical condition.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.



Due to the victim's condition, Homicide Detectives have also been notified.