Detectives investigating five shooting incidents with two fatalities

Baltimore officers are investigating five Friday night shooting incidents, two of which were fatal.

The first incident happened at a little after 10:30 p.m. when Northwest District patrol officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. Once at the location, officers located a 19 year old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was immediately taken to surgery and is currently in critical condition. Further investigating revealed that the victim was walking in the 3500 block of West Belvedere Avenue when he was shot by an unidentifiable suspect.

The second incident occurred at around 11:35 p.m. Southeast District patrol officers arrived to the 500 block of North East Avenue for a report of a shooting. While at the scene, officers found a 25 year old man suffering from two gunshot wounds to the chest.

The victim was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Police received another call at 11 p.m. about a 52 year old walk in shooting victim. This man was suffering from gunshot wounds to the shoulder, neck and hand. He was transported to an area hospital where he’s in critical condition.

Detectives believe that both victims were shot while they were in the 500 block of North East Avenue.

The last incident, which was also fatal happened at a little after 11:10 p.m. Southwest District patrol officers responded to the 3000 block of Raynor Avenue for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers came across an 18 year old woman with a gunshot wound to the head.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, but officers also located a second victim in the 700 block of Poplar Grove, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.

All of these incidents are being investigated, so if you have any information on any of these cases, please contact homicide detectives at (410) 396-2100 or you can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup or text a tip to (443) 902-4824.